Abu Dhabi: The closing ceremony of the final of Abu Dhabi T10 2023 will be a star-studded affair with Bollywood singing sensation Neha Kakkar set to perform live at the Zayed Cricket Stadium on Saturday before the start of the final match.

Neha Kakkar, who is currently regarded as one of the most popular Bollywood artists, will set the stage on fire with a vibrant concert starting from 6pm GST. The ticket for the final will be available for just Dh10, and fans can also witness the closing ceremony at no additional cost. Tickets are available at https://events.q-tickets.com/uae/eventdetails/4013826602/abu-dhabi-t10-season-7.

Kakkar made a name for herself during the second season of Indian Idol in 2005, and since then, has been associated with some of the top music labels in India.

She enjoys a cult following among the Indian masses with her tracks being played out across parties, weddings, and clubs, and is one of the most followed female Indian artists on Spotify.

YouTube Diamond award

In 2021, Kakkar became the first Indian singer to win a YouTube Diamond award. Currently, her official YouTube page has 14.4 million followers, and she recently also performed live in front of packed crowds during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and Pakistan in Ahmedabad.

Apart from the Indian singer, Iranian-German model, actress, dancer, and singer Elnaaz Norouzi will also dazzle the jam-packed crowd with a sensational dance performance.

Norouzi entered the Indian film industry with the Netflix cult classic Sacred Games and since then has worked across several Indian movies and TV shows, with her latest appearance being in the second season of Made in Heaven. She also made her Hollywood debut alongside Gerard Butler in the 2023 hit Kandahar.

Stunning fashion show

A stunning fashion show featuring gorgeous costume designs by Libaas will also lighten up the atmosphere at the stadium before the start of the match.

Commenting on the closing ceremony, Shaji Ul Mulk, Chairman, T10 Sports Management, said, “The final day of the Abu Dhabi T10 2023 will be an affair like no other. The T10 format was always meant to entertain fans and we want everyone to have a great time.