“Certainly not the best time to be in the hospital and not being able to be in the middle of hard work bearing fruit. Missing the team of ‘Manikarnika’, Kangana Ranaut, Prasoon ji, Vijeyendra Ji, Shankar Ehsaan Loy, Ankita, Mishti and others in the final leg of promotions. “I will be back as soon as possible, till then I’ll be with you in spirit and soul,” he wrote in a statement.