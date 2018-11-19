Veteran actress Malini bagged the Iconic Beauty Over The Decades award, while Sharmila Tagore, Helen and Zeenat Aman walked away as the Boldest Beauty Over The Decades. Other winners of the night were Kajol, dressed in a striped Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna gold dress, and Shah Rukh, who jointly won the Timeless Jodi Award; Dixit-Nene and Jacqueline Fernandez won the Charismatic Beauty Of The Year Award; Rekha was awarded the Legendary Beauty trophy; and Kareena jointly won the Confident Beauty Of The Year with Veere Di Wedding co-stars Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Shikha Talsania and Swara Bhaskar.