The third edition of the Lux Golden Awards held in Mumbai on November 18 was a glittering affair with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt and Janhvi Kapoor bringing their fashion A-game to the red carpet.
While, Kareena led the internet fan frenzy with her dual-tone rose pink Prabal Gurung gown, Bhatt in Netta BenShabu and Janhvi in Reem Acra stunned in respective ivory ensembles that would be the pride of any bride-to-be.
Shah Rukh Khan hosted the star-studded event, which saw Bollywood celebrities extend their support for the United Nation’s HeForShe campaign for gender equality. There were emotionally-charged moments through the night starting with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who dazzled in a blood red Atelier Zuhra gown, covered with sequins and mirror mosaic work. The actress fondly remembered the late Sridevi during her acceptance speech for winning the Lux Golden Rose Timeless Beauty Award.
Madhuri Dixit-Nene, also dressed in a Swapnil Shinde pink gown, paid tribute to the late actress, who died in Dubai in February, through her onstage act where she performed to classic film tracks, including Hema Malini’s Dream Girl, Zeenat Aman’s Laila Main Laila, Helen’s Yeh Mera Dil and Sridevi’s Hawa Hawaai. Dixit-Nene ended her act by reliving her Tamma Tamma performance on stage.
Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi, who won the Emerging Beauty Of The Year award, also debuted her first onstage dance performance with a little help from Dhadak co-star Ishaan Khatter. Varun Dhawan also shook a leg to pay tribute to the women he has worked with, including Bhatt, who won the Unstoppable Beauty Of The Year award, and Tapsee Pannu, who walked away with the Breakthrough Beauty Of The Year title.
Kareena also performed at the event by paying tribute to the top male stars of the film industry, including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh and her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan.
Veteran actress Malini bagged the Iconic Beauty Over The Decades award, while Sharmila Tagore, Helen and Zeenat Aman walked away as the Boldest Beauty Over The Decades. Other winners of the night were Kajol, dressed in a striped Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna gold dress, and Shah Rukh, who jointly won the Timeless Jodi Award; Dixit-Nene and Jacqueline Fernandez won the Charismatic Beauty Of The Year Award; Rekha was awarded the Legendary Beauty trophy; and Kareena jointly won the Confident Beauty Of The Year with Veere Di Wedding co-stars Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Shikha Talsania and Swara Bhaskar.
Celebrities attending also included Karisma Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Kartik Aryan and Sidharth Malhotra.