Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan says she welcomes honest views about her films, but not everyone in the industry is keen on that.

Asked if people can be honest about someone’s work in the industry, Kapoor Khan said: “I don’t think so. They don’t take it well. If you want the truth, they don’t take it well. I’d like someone to tell me if they didn’t like a particular film, at least the people I am close to, I’d expect the honest truth.”

She said she has been relevant all these years because she has never surrounded herself with ‘yes men’.

“It’s important for actors and stars to have people around them to show them the reality. I’m very practical when it comes to that. I’ve never liked having ‘yes men’ around me. Probably early on when you’re young, you get excited and do that but now I’m way too practical,” she added.

Kapoor Khan, 39, has always been vocal about her opinions, both about people and films. She, however, believes the actors today are politically correct with “everyone praising everyone.”

She agreed that she would have been more guarded about her opinions if she were to debut today.

“I think so. May be I was very bold, the kind of person I was for then. Today, it’s the digital age, everyone has an opinion. Everyone is talking about what films they should do, what clothes are being worn,” the actress said.

“I’m happy my voice is not heard and then it was. I enjoyed that time and now I’m enjoying this time of watching everyone and hearing everyone, which is great.”