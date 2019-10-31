Film expected to go on floors this December

John Abraham Image Credit: IANS

John Abraham, who impressed fans with his performance in ‘Batla House’ is gearing up for another power-packed role for his upcoming action-thriller — ‘Attack’.

The ‘Force’ star on Wednesday shared a video on his Instagram account, wherein he is seen taking training for shooting with an expert.

Among several other arms that are kept on the table, Abraham picks up a revolver at the end of the video to try a shot.

“Getting ready to “ATTACK” #mynextactionfilm,” he captioned the video.

Lakshya Raj Anand, who marks his directorial debut with the film, had shared the news on his Instagram handle in July.

“Months of intensive prep has led to this dream turning into a reality and I’m extremely grateful to John Abraham and Ajay Kapoor for making this happen as we embark on this journey together. Also a big special shoutout to Minnakshi Das, Sanyuktha Chawla Shaikh, JA Entertainment,” he wrote.

The film will be produced by Dheeraj Wadhawan, Kapoor and Abraham’s production house JA Entertainment and is expected to go on floors this December, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared on his Twitter handle.

Currently, the actor is awaiting the release of his comedy-drama ‘Pagalpanti’ which marks his comeback to comedy after a successful streak in the thriller genre.

Anees Bazmee directorial film also stars Anil Kapoor, Ileana D’cruz, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, and Saurabh Shukla among others in significant roles.

The film will be produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat and Abhishek Pathak will hit the screens on November 22.