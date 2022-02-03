After Mouni Roy's dreamy wedding to her Dubai-based beau, another Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi star is set to get married. Karishma Tanna, is reportedly set to wed businessman Varun Bangera on February 5. As with all Indian weddings that go on for days, Thursday marked the start of Karishma Tanna's pre-wedding festivities with a haldi ceremony. The actress shared glimpses from the event on her social media channels.
The bride-to be looked absolutely stunning in a white gown and floral white jewelery made from Tagarkali fresh flowers. "Happiness aplenty, the smile says it all," Tanna captioned the on her Instagram.
On January 1, the actress made it Instagram official with her businessman beau Varun Bangera. She posted pictrures with him and wrote: "Thank you 2021. Excited for 2022. Happy New Year to you all."
According to a report by a regional entertainment publication, Tanna's Haldi ceremony was an intimate affair with close friends and family attending the event. The event was planned in accordance with the Covid guidelines, followed by a Mehendi ceremony tommorrow. Both the bride and groom's families will be present, albeit in small numbers.
Tanna is best known for her television roles, has also starred in Bollywood films like 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari', 'Sanju', 'Grand Masti' and Dosti: Friends Forever. She was a participant on Bigg Boss 8 and a guest on the show's 10th, 11th, and 13th seasons. On the work front, Tanna was last seen in Naagin 3!.