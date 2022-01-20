Indian actress Tillotama Shome reminded women to apologise less as if it’s a greeting and yes, she’s also not sorry for some armpit fuzz. To drive home the point, she had a black vest with the word ‘unapologetic’ emblazoned on it.
“Worst is when I apologise in anticipation of someone’s apology, as if it’s a Hello ... I am sorry if I did something good because I could have done it better. The visceral ones of course, slip out of your mouth in silence,” wrote Shome on her Instagram page. She was embracing some sunshine and the candid picture showed her with some armpit fuzz.
“The T-shirt is a reminder to use it less and mean it more. (Oh and about body hair, yeah not sorry about it. I wear it as I like it. Its not a statement. I also wax. I also don’t.) Good day,” she signed off.
Shome is known for her stirring films including ‘Sir’ in which she played a house help, and the thriller ‘Death In The Gunj’. She was recently seen in the film ‘Raghir: The Wayfarers’ directed by Goutam Ghose, also starring Adil Hussain and Neeraj Kabi.
She’s also ready with her film ‘Deep 6’, directed by Madhuja Mukherjee. Shome was also seen promoting fine jewellery from a high-end brand along with actress Kalki Koechlin, in an advertisement that battle the stereotype that two women from the entertainment industry cannot be friends.
Shome is also one of the many celebrities who are simply rejecting the idea of being picture perfect on their social media handles. Of late, several Bollywood celebrities are resisting the idea of having impossible beauty standards and they all seem to be batting for that imperfectly perfect persona.
Recently, actress Yami Gautam took to her Instagram to talk about her skin condition keratosis pilaris that causes dry, rough patches and tiny bumps. She wanted to normalise celebrities who want to keep it real and less photoshopped.