Comedy made a total of Rs225 million on the first day of 2020

Maintaining its winning streak at the box office on New Year, the Kareena Kapoor Khan and Akshay Kumar-led comedy flick ‘Good Newwz’ entered the Rs1 billion (Dh51.4 million) club at the end of Wednesday.

The film made a total of Rs225 million on the first day of 2020, taking the total tally to Rs1.17 billion.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the figures on Twitter.

With ‘Good Newwz’ crossing the Rs1 billion mark, it became Kumar’s fourth consecutive film of 2019 to do so.

‘Housefull 4’, ‘Kesari’ and ‘Mission Mangal’ are other films by the actor that made more than Rs1 billion in 2019.

Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh also have pivotal roles in the movie, which is two married couples who face a major goof-up during in-vitro fertilisations.