Actress is grateful to get her break in a Yash Raj Films project

buntyaurbabli2 Meet the new Bunty aur Babli! @siddhantchaturvedi | @sharvari | #BuntyAurBabli2 | #VarunSharma Image Credit:

Debutante actress Sharvari Wagh, who will star in ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’, has said that she always wanted to be an actor, and was really excited to be a part of the Yash Raj Films (YRF) project.

Wagh will be seen playing the role of con artist Babli and has been paired opposite ‘Gully Boy’ actor Siddhant Chaturvedi.

“[I] was a total filmy kid growing up. I love the idea that cinema can transport us into a world of its own and make us happy, get us inspired and also make us ponder,” Wagh said.

“It has been my dream to work in a YRF film. So, naturally, as an actor, I’m really excited to be a part of this film. It’s a huge opportunity for me to do my best and make everyone who has believed in me proud,” she added.