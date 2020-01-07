Debutante actress Sharvari Wagh, who will star in ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’, has said that she always wanted to be an actor, and was really excited to be a part of the Yash Raj Films (YRF) project.
Wagh will be seen playing the role of con artist Babli and has been paired opposite ‘Gully Boy’ actor Siddhant Chaturvedi.
“[I] was a total filmy kid growing up. I love the idea that cinema can transport us into a world of its own and make us happy, get us inspired and also make us ponder,” Wagh said.
“It has been my dream to work in a YRF film. So, naturally, as an actor, I’m really excited to be a part of this film. It’s a huge opportunity for me to do my best and make everyone who has believed in me proud,” she added.
Produced by Aditya Chopra, ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ has commenced its shooting schedule. The sequel takes a 10 year leap from where the original film ended. It also stars Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji as the original Bunty and Babli.