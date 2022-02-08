Jacqueline Fernandez has shared a teaser to her upcoming music video ‘Mud Mud Ke’, which was filmed in Dubai last year with Italian star Michele Morrone.

The 37-second teaser appears to have been shot in a nightclub with Morrone and Fernandez coming across as two star-crossed lovers on the run from gangsters chasing them down. If the city skyline and a tunnel look familiar in the video it’s because the chase sequence has been filmed in and around Sheikh Zayed Road.

The music for the track has been composed by Tony Kakkar, who has also performed the song along with Neha Kakkar, while Shakti Mohan has done the choreography.

In an earlier statement, Morrone spoke about his Indian debut saying: “I’m grateful for such a heartfelt welcome. I’m aware that the music of India has a wide reach and it defines the nation’s heritage.”

Commenting on her association with the music video, Fernandez had also stated earlier that it was “wonderful to be welcoming Michele Morrone to India with ‘Mud Mud Ke’. As the nation’s musical identity is changing and the world is getting smaller, it is fitting to have Michele join us.”

A still from 365 Days Image Credit: Netflix

Ever since he shot to fame in the Netflix film ‘365 Days’, there has been speculation about whether Morrone would make the leap into Bollywood someday. Last year, the actor had confirmed his team had been approached for a few Bollywood projects and they were waiting to see how it panned out.

“Bollywood is big and its reach is undeniable. I love the culture, music, colours and beauty of what Bollywood creates,” Morrone said in a recent interview with the Times of India. “I don’t know much, but I recently started educating myself by looking for information on Bollywood. My management team has also expanded to India and I can’t wait to see what the outcome can be.”

When prompted further, Morrone stated that he would “love” to do a Hindi film. “As an actor, I love challenging roles and they can sometimes make you uncomfortable. I believe when you’re uncomfortable, that’s when you start creating magic,” he stated, while adding: “My team has been approached for Bollywood projects, and that’s why we’ve expanded there.”

Michele Morrone in Dubai Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Morrone, who is a frequent visitor to Dubai, told Gulf News in 2020 how he gave up acting in 2019 and was working as a gardener when the call came through to star in ‘365 Days’. “…I used to work up in the north in Italy as a gardener. My life completely changed in one year, just like that. I stopped acting for personal problems for two years. After my divorce from my wife, I’ve got so many personal problems, and I decided that the way of the art wasn’t my way so I just stopped it…. I started working in this company, up in the north of Italy, in the place called Durazzano. I worked there for six months and a half, seven months, until I got an offer from Netflix.”

The offer turned him into an overnight sensation playing Don Massimo in ‘365 Days’, where he plays the role of a Sicilian mafia head who abducts a Polish woman and gives her a year to fall in love with him. The film’s graphic scenes prompted calls for its withdrawal including by British singer Duffy who said it glamorised “the brutal reality of sex trafficking, kidnapping and rape”.

A second film in the trilogy is under production.

Jacqueline Fernandez Image Credit: Instagram/Jacqueline Fernandez