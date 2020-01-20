An army of Bollywood stars paid it forward by throwing their celebrity behind the Mumbai police force for their fundraised Umang Police Show 2020 held in Mumbai on January 19.
Stars including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Vidya Balan, Ananya Pandey, Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan and Rajkummar Rao walked the red carpet that evening.
Actor Anil Kapoor turned up in a cop uniform, channelling his latest role as a villainous police officer in ‘Malang’. He was spotted goofing around with Chopra Jonas.
Several stars including Manisha Koirala and Neha Dhupia took to Twitter to thank their Mumbai police force for protecting them.
Umang is an annual fund-raiser to gather money for the Mumbai Welfare Fund and the stars make it their business to lend their support every year.
More images below:
In this picture taken on January 19, 2020, Bollywood actress Tabu poses for photographs as she arrives to attend the annual 'Umang Mumbai Police Show' in Mumbai. / AFP / Sujit Jaiswal
Image Credit: AFP
In this picture taken on January 19, 2020, Bollywood actor Kartik Aryan poses for photographs as he arrives to attend the annual 'Umang Mumbai Police Show' in Mumbai. / AFP / Sujit Jaiswal
Image Credit: AFP
In this picture taken on January 19, 2020, Bollywood actress Manisha Koirala (L) and Madhuri Dixit (R) pose for photographs as they arrive to attend the annual 'Umang Mumbai Police Show' in Mumbai. / AFP / Sujit Jaiswal
Image Credit: AFP
In this picture taken on January 19, 2020, Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif poses for photographs as she arrives to attend the annual 'Umang Mumbai Police Show' in Mumbai. / AFP / Sujit Jaiswal
Image Credit: AFP
In this picture taken on January 19, 2020, Bollywood actors Anil Kapoor (L) and Priyanka Chopra (R) pose for photographs as they arrive to attend the annual 'Umang Mumbai Police Show' in Mumbai. / AFP / Sujit Jaiswal
Image Credit: AFP
In this picture taken on January 19, 2020, Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar poses for photographs as she arrives to attend the annual 'Umang Mumbai Police Show' in Mumbai. / AFP / Sujit Jaiswal
Image Credit: AFP
In this picture taken on January 19, 2020, Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit poses for photographs as she arrives to attend the annual 'Umang Mumbai Police Show' in Mumbai. / AFP / Sujit Jaiswal
Image Credit: AFP
In this picture taken on January 19, 2020, Bollywood actress Richa Chadda poses for photographs as she arrives to attend the annual 'Umang Mumbai Police Show' in Mumbai. / AFP / Sujit Jaiswal
Image Credit: AFP
In this picture taken on January 19, 2020, Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon poses for photographs as she arrives to attend the annual 'Umang Mumbai Police Show' in Mumbai. / AFP / Sujit Jaiswal
Image Credit: AFP
In this picture taken on January 19, 2020, Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor poses for photographs as he arrives to attend the annual 'Umang Mumbai Police Show' in Mumbai. / AFP / Sujit Jaiswal
Image Credit: AFP
