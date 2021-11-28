Salman Khan in Antim: The Final Truth Image Credit: Salman Khan Films

Salman Khan is in no mood to indulge his fans when then choose to go to crazy lengths in his honour. And this most recent incident ranks high up on the craziness meter.

A video recently surfaced online where fans were caught on camera setting off fireworks inside a movie theatre in India during the screening of the actor’s latest film, ‘Antim – The Final Truth’. The incident caused uproar on social media and even caught the attention of Khan, who has issued an appeal to his fans to refrain from such actions.

Posting the video on his Instagram account, Khan, 55, penned a lengthy note to his fanbase. “Request all my fans not to take firecrackers inside the auditorium as it could prove to be a huge fire hazard thereby endangering your lives and also others,” wrote the actor.

“My request to theatre owners not to allow firecrackers to be taken inside the cinema and security should stop them from doing so at the entry point. Enjoy the film by all means but please please avoid this is my request to all my fans .. thank u,” he added.

‘Antim’, which is also playing in UAE cinemas, pairs up Khan with his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma in the Mahesh Manjrekar directorial. The movie is produced by Salma Khan and is presented by Salman Khan Films and also marks the debut of actor Mahima Makwana.

This is Khan’s first theatrical release in nearly two years in India, although his movie ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’, which released earlier in 2021, did secure a big screen outing in international markets, including the UAE.