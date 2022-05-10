Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who recently got married to A-lister Ranbir Kapoor in Mumbai, flew down to Doha to promote a high-end jewellery brand.

She was spotted wearing a white pantsuit with a cape detail and a sparkling necklace studded with emeralds and diamonds. While she looked suitably ethereal, Bhatt couldn’t help but be a bit goofy.

Alia Bhatt Image Credit: Instagram/AliaBhatt

A few hours before she returned to Mumbai, Bhatt posted a picture of her devouring a lush milk cake.

“Not leaving without my milk cake,” wrote Bhatt in her Instagram stories. She also posted a string of pictures of her promoting luxury jewels.

She also gave her legion of fans a peek into what she had on her plate that morning in Qatar.

“A beautiful day in Doha with some French fries Poha. Such an honour to inaugurate DJWE2022 and experience the exquisite jewellery and watches”

Her post was instantly liked by her mother Soni Razdan and her mother-in-law and actress Neetu Kapoor, who have always been her biggest cheerleaders.

Bhatt, who made a radiant bride, won her fans over on her wedding day when she opted for keeping it classy and simple. Dressed in an ivory sari and statement jewels, Bhatt seems to have begun a trend of moving away from the traditional red outfits in Indian weddings. Her unconventional choice to go with ivory and dull gold was a big hit.

On the work front, she is on a roll too. She’s currently working on her mentor and director Karan Johar’s film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ with Ranveer Singh, Darlings and director Ayan Mukerji’s sci-fi fantasay ‘Brahmastra’ with husband Kapoor.

Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt Image Credit: instagram.com/karanjohar

Bhatt, 29, is all set for her Hollywood debut and will work with ‘Wonderwoman’ star Gal Gadot in her first English-language film. Touted as a an international spy thriller, ‘Heart of Stone’ will be directed by Tom Harper and also stars Jamie Dornan.

“Exciting News: Alia Bhatt will star alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in their new movie Heart of Stone,” announced Netflix India recently.

Bhatt is one of Bollywood’s busiest and most sough-after stars. Her films such as ‘Raazi’ and ‘Dear Zindagi’ have done robust business and her acting skills are always appreciated.