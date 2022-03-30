Bollywood songstress Shreya Ghoshal will take to the Dubai stage once again on May 7 at the Coca-Cola Arena as she celebrates 20 years in the Indian film industry.
Ghoshal’s concert will also be a part of the Eid in Dubai celebrations.
Organised by the Blu Blood Experience, Ghoshal made her Bollywood debut as a playback singer for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Devdas’ back in 2002.
Since her debut, Ghoshal has sung hit songs featured in films such as ‘Om Shanti Om’, ‘Padmaavat’ and ‘Bajirao Mastani’. She has received four Indian National Film Awards, six Filmfare Awards and many more accolades.
Her social media presence has also earned her a Twitter fan following exceeding 7 million, along with 33 million on Facebook and 23 million followers on Instagram.
“I couldn’t have asked for a better way to celebrate my career,” Ghoshal said in a statement, talking about her Dubai concert. “I’ve performed and worked with some of the best in the industry and am looking forward to performing all my past and current hits and paying homage to legendary Bollywood greats with some all-time favourite classics. Sing along with me as I journey all the way from ‘Laal Dupata’, ‘Teri Meri’ to ‘Param Sundari’, ‘Munbe Vaa’ and ‘Chaka Chak’.”
“We are honoured to have been a part of Shreya’s illustrious career for a number of years now. Having worked with her in South Africa and Dubai, she really brings a special energy to the stage with a treasure trove of hits and we couldn’t think of a better artist to join us in the celebrations of Eid in Dubai,” Osman Osman and Shaaista Khan Osman, MD and CEO of Blu Blood said in a joint statement.
Tickets for Shreya Ghoshal — Live start from Dh120, and are available online. Book before April 2 and receive a 20 per cent pre-Ramadan discount.