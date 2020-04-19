Sanjay Dutt is in Mumbai while his wife Maanayata and kids Shahraan and Iqra are in Dubai

The Indian media recently reported that Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt’s wife, Maanayata and children are stuck in Dubai. The actor has been missing his family during the lockdown that's currently going on both in India and the UAE to combat the spread of the Coronavirus.

Dutt has been spending a lot of time connecting virtually with his family, which is the most important part of his life. He said when the lock down was announced , Maanayata and his children were already in Dubai.

Getting emotional , he said thanks to technology he can at least speak and see them several times. He even compared the lock down to the time he was incarcerated.

The actor said he is utilising his time to prep for his upcoming films which include practising his dialogues and working on his body.