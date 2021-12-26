Bollywood star was taken to a hospital after a snake bit him at his farmhouse

Salman Khan Image Credit: Instagram.com/beingsalmankhan

Looks like Salman Khan will head into his 56th birthday on December 27 nursing a snake bite after the Bollywood star was reportedly bitten by a reptile during his stay at his farmhouse near Panvel, Maharashtra.

According to a report by PTI, Khan was at the farmhouse to call in his birthday where he was bitten by a non-venomous snake on Saturday night. Reports further claimed that Khan was taken to a hospital in Navi Mumbai soon after and was dismissed in the early hours of Sunday.

“Salman was bitten last night and taken to a hospital. He was discharged after six hours. He is back home and well,” a source close to the actor were quoted by PTI as saying.

Salman Khan in Antim: The Final Truth Image Credit: Salman Khan Films

The actor, who was last seen on the big screen in ‘Antim: The Final Truth’, which released last month, also had an early birthday celebration with the team from ‘RRR’ who called in his big day on the sets of ‘Bigg Boss’. Alia Bhatt appeared on the reality show, along with co-stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan, as well as director, SS Rajamouli where they danced with Khan, sang him a birthday song and even cut a cake.

According to media reports, Khan’s birthday will be a low-key affair this year on account of the spike in COVID-19 cases in India with the Maharashtra government declaring a night curfew between 9pm and 6am, while scaling down the capacity in cinemas and gyms to 50 per cent.

Salman Khan performing in Riyadh Image Credit: Reuters

Khan, who was in Riyadh earlier this month for a concert, has a busy 2022 planned ahead for him as he picks up filming ‘Tiger 3’ with Katrina Kaif, along with getting ready to shoot his cameo for ‘Pathan’ with Shah Rukh Khan. The actor will also head to Abu Dhabi on March 18 and 19 to host the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards that will take place at Etihad Arena, part of Yas Bay Waterfront on Yas Island.