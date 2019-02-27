A: It was a physically demanding role, but ‘Sonchiriya’ was a well-organised shoot. In my first meeting with Chaubey, he warned me that I may crack and may be unable to withstand the terrain. He asked me to become mentally strong and we worked on it extensively. I went through some rigorous physical training because I had to play this woman who walks eight to 12 kilometres a day with a lot of weight like water being carried on her head. She would walk barefoot. When I began filming, I was this urbane girl hooked onto my manicures and pedicures in an air-conditioned space, but by the time I was done with the shoot, I could be bleeding after getting a cut while walking and I wouldn’t care about it. You somehow become immune to your surroundings. I even learnt a new language called Bundelkhandi, something that took two months to master. It was an emotional journey.