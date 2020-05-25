The hit Amazon Prime Video series has been served with yet another legal notice

Just when we thought things could quiet down for the makers of ‘Paatal Lok’, it is being reported that yet another legal notice has been served to show producer Anushka Sharma for reportedly causing communal stir.

According to an India Today report, Nandkishor Gurjar, a BJP politician, has lodged a complaint that his picture was used in an episode of the show without his permission. The image in question is a group shot that was morphed and used in the Amazon Prime series, which shows a group of politicians and a cop at a public event. The real image featured Gurjar and UP CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurating a six-lane highway in Ghaziabad.

In the report, Gurjar hasalso accused the makers of the hit series for trying to create a terror-free image of Pakistan and has demanded a ban on ‘Paatal Lok’.

Earlier, Sharma was also reportedly served with a legal notice over hurting sentiments of the Gorkha community in a particular scene, where a transgender who is depicted as Nepali is addressed with a slur.

The gritty crime drama has also been levelled with accusations of promoting Hinduphobia.