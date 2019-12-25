Up and coming stars made their start in Bollywood with ‘Student of the Year 2’

The year 2019 has been a spectacular one for new talent, with the debut of some of the most promising actors in Bollywood.

Ananya Panday is one of them. The daughter of actor Chunky Panday was seen in the sequel of ‘Student of the Year’ and in the Kartik Aryan-led hit ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’. Her earnestness, coupled with her willingness to accept that she got a foot in the door in Bollywood through her connections, has earned her wide praise.

When the young actress appeared on filmmaker Karan Johar’s chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’, Panday agreed with critics questioning her credentials on being on his show.

“I agree with this section of people. I haven’t done anything. I don’t deserve to be on the show,” she said. She went on to say that there were many Bollywood hopefuls who were better at acting and dancing.

Sutaria is another debutant actor who shared her debut film with Panday in ‘Student of the Year 2’. Sutaria was later seen in Milap Zaveri’s ‘Marjaavaan’ along with Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh.

Apart from that, Salman Khan’s ‘Notebook’ introduced two newcomers to the film industry this year. Pranutan Bahl, the granddaughter of legendary actor Nutan, and actor Zaheer Iqbal were introduced in lead roles.

Khan has previously launched actors such as Sooraj Pancholi, Athiya Shetty, Warina Haussain and his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. He then moved on to his next pet project this December in ‘Dabangg 3’, with Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter, Saiee Manjrekar

Elsewhere, ‘Mardaani 2’ saw newcomer actor Vishal Jethwa. Both Jethwa and Manjrekar have received praise after the success of their films.

King of comedy Javed Jaffrey’s son Meezaan was also one of the most talked-about stars of the year as he debuted with a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film. The actor played the role of a goon in the film ‘Malaal’. Bhansali’s niece Sharmin Segal also entered Bollywood through the same film.

Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol was another star kid who got his break in cinema this year. The actor was seen opposite another debutant Sahher Bambba in the film ‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas’.

Actors from film families who didn’t make much of mark include Karan Kapadia, whose aunt is Dimple Kapadia and cousins include Twinkle and Rinkie Khanna. He made his debut in the terrorism thriller ‘Blank’ that released and disappeared in May.