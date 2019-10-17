akshaykumar Verified It’s a HouseFull of smiles as the #Housefull4Express journey kickstarts ߚ? #HouseFull4 @riteishd @iambobbydeol @kritisanon @hegdepooja @kriti.kharbanda @chunkypanday Image Credit:

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar and the rest of the ‘Housefull 4’ cast piqued the curiosity of fans with the promotions for their upcoming film.

The star cast including Riteish Deshmukh, Chunky Panday, Kriti Sanon, Bobby Deol, Kriti Kharbanda, and Pooja Hegde boarded a special train from Mumbai to Delhi where they can be seen having a great time travelling together.

Kumar expressed his happiness over the initiative.

“I think it is a great idea. Along with Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios, they came up with an idea that we can do something like this and we got the permission very fast and here we are. It’s a great idea, which is gonna be fun,” he said.

“We’ve just started with our journey. It’s only been 40 minutes and soon we would be reaching Surat. Then the next stop would be Baroda, then Kota, Mathura and finally Delhi,” the 52-year-old actor said.

This move of promoting a film on the train comes after the Indian Railways brought about an addition to its services and has inaugurated its ‘Promotion on Wheels.’