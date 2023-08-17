South Korean singer Jisoo of the K-pop band Blackpink seems to be missing donuts and coffee, trying to maintain a strict diet.

Sharing photographs holding a donut and a glass of coffee on her Instagram story, the Flower singer wrote: “Past me is so lucky. I'm hungry."

The idol, who is dating actor Ahn Bo-hyun, is known to weigh 44kg, according to an article on the South Korean entertainment website allkpop.com.

“It seems she's attempting to maintain her slender figure,” the report said.

“Beauty standards in Korea have been known to be extremely strict with most Korean women aspiring to be both tall and thin,” according to a previous report on another entertainment website koreaboo.com.

“Many people have even referred to the standard of beauty in Korea as unobtainable, as the ideal height of 162 cm (approximately 5 feet and 4 inches) and weight of 42 kg (about 93 pounds) is outside the reach for many, due to the strict exercise and diet regimen necessary to attain and maintain such a figure,” the report added.

Recently, K-drama actress Han So-hee, the ‘It Girl’ of Korean entertainment right now, also scolded a fan who asked her how to be slim like the 28-year-old actress.

So-hee, who is known to be 165 cm and weighs 48 kg, read out a comment from a fan who had asked: "How can I be skinny like you?"

Looking concerned, So-hee immediately warned the fan to protect their health instead. “You can’t be as skinny as me. Please absolutely protect your health," she said sternly.

The actress added that she maintains an 'abnormal' weight because of her job.

"Although inner beauty also comes into play, my career involves showing off how I look on the outside, and that is why I lose weight. If not for that, I would have also maintained a normal weight.