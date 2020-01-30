Neyal Nassar and Jennifer Gates Image Credit: Instagram

She said yes! Jennifer Gates, daughter of Microsoft founder Bill Gates, will be marrying the Egyptian equestrian Nayel Nassar.

According to a new Instagram post, she said “yes a million times over” to the man who “absolutely swept me off my feet”.

At 23, Jennifer is the eldest child of the second richest man in the world.

Jennifer Gates and Neyal Nassar Image Credit: Instagram

On January 30, she posted a sweet engagement picture that seems to have been taken moments after Nassar popped the question. She has her hands clasped over her face in shock as the two of them sit side by side in the snow, surrounded by nature.

“Nayel Nassar, you are one of a kind. Absolutely swept me off my feet this past weekend, surprising me in the most meaningful location over one of our many shared passions,” she wrote in the caption.

“I can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives learning, growing, laughing and loving together.”

Nassar was born in Egypt and raised in Kuwait. He helped Egypt qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which was their first such Olympic qualification for 60 years. Jennifer has also participated in professional horse riding competitions and shares a deep love for the sport.