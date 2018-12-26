Although I was born in the US, I grew up in a very Syrian environment, listening to stories about the country from my extended family. I always thought I would visit Syria someday, but the conflicts in the region have thwarted my efforts. When I began reading about the beginning of human life on this planet references to Mesopotamian and Sumerian culture kept coming up. I realised that Syria is not just the land of my ancestors, but also a cradle of human civilisation, and the destruction of the region is a loss for all of humanity. I know that I will never be able to see Syria the way it used to be, so in my paintings I tried to imagine the landscapes that are buried in my subconscious and express my feelings about them.