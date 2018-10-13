Sharjah: The 37th edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF), which runs from October 31 to November 10 at Sharjah Expo Centre, will be hosting accomplished international chefs from around the world.

Visitors to the fair have the opportunity to meet all these renowned chefs who will be sharing their favourite recipes representative of their cultures, culinary traditions and diets, give tips for healthy cooking and will sign their award-winning cookbooks for buyers.

The guest chefs are coming in from the UK, US, Australia, France, India, Japan, Morocco, Egypt, Lebanon and other countries.

As part of celebrating Japan as the guest of honour at SIBF 2018, chef Hiroto Akama, who is at the helm of operations at the Osakaya Hina no Yu Hotel and a member of All Japan Chefs Association (AJCA) and the All Japan Food Association, will be making an appearance.

Other chefs include Lee Holmes, certified holistic health coach from Australia and author of three bestselling books; Kevin Dundon, Irish celebrity chef, television personality and author, and Ranveer Brar, popular chef, TV show host and food stylist from India.

Joining this list are executive chef, author and restaurateur with over 20 years’ experience, Hassan M’souli from Morocco; Australian born Egyptian chef and culinary trainer Dyna Al Deif who runs the popular YouTube channel, ‘Dyna’s Egyptian Cooking’ and has written Flavours from Egypt; expert food consultant Michele Salhab from Lebanon whose culinary products are a reflection of the inspiration she found in New York, Paris and Beirut; and chef Badiyah Khayr Al Din from Syria, cookery show presenter, lecturer, manager of events and operations at UAE’s International Chef Centre, and member of the International Gourmet Association.

The UK will be represented by journalist and political analyst, Mariam Sinaiee, who found her passion in Asian cuisine through her family. She shares her recipes on her blog ‘Asian Fusion’ and has written a cookbook titled Nightingales and Rose. Nik Sharma flies in with his best SF Bay area recipes from America. He writes the award-winning column, ‘A Brown Kitchen’ for the San Francisco Chronicle.

Young French-Egyptian chef, Yasmine Nazmy, who founded Egypt’s first vegan restaurant, The Vegan Kitchen, in 2014, following whose popularity, started ‘Cashew’, another restaurant specialised in organic vegan food, will also be there to share her expert insights on healthy, cruelty-free and sustainable eating that is affordable.