Regardless of our differences, we are all connected, says artist Behnoosh Feiz

Dubai-based Iranian artist Behnoosh Feiz speaks about her first solo exhibition, All About Us

What is the concept behind your first solo show in Dubai?

All my work is about us human beings and the evolution of our souls. I want my art to convey a positive message and through this show, All About Us, I want to say that regardless of the differences in our nationality, religion or cultural background, we are all one and we are all connected. In most of the works, I have incorporated human figures and religious symbols within circles to tell a story about us and our connection with the universe.

Why are you so fascinated by the circle?

I have always loved this shape and often incorporated it in my designs as an interior architect. As an artist I found myself drawn to it so much that I started making art exclusively with concentric circles, usually working with ink on different types of paper. I have done a lot of research on the circle and I am fascinated by it because it is an ancient symbol of the metaphysical absolute and the only geometric symbol which has no beginning, no end, and no direction. It represents infinity, wholeness, harmony and inner consciousness.

What are your inspirations?

Rumi’s spiritual poems are my biggest source of inspiration. The words I write by hand within my circles are mostly his poems expressing ideas of oneness, connecting with others and above all, connecting with your inner self, which is represented by the centre of the circle. In the series, Enlightenment, I have visually interpreted Rumi’s words by playing with shades of black and white to show light entering the centre through the spiral of darkness enlightening us to be aware and be present in every moment. Some works, such as Gratitude, express my own feelings of being grateful and blessed for everything I have.