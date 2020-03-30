Theatre of Digtal Art holds two classes ahead of its opening this year

Artist Laila Al Masri Image Credit: Supplied

The soon-to-open Theatre of Digital Art (ToDA) will hold two free art masterclasses online on March 31 and April 1.

UAE-based artists Laila Ali Masri and Amrita Sethi will take turns going live on Instagram to demonstrate impressionist art techniques, utilised by artists such as Claude Monet, Georges Seurat, Wassily Kandinsky and Vincent Van Gogh.

On March 31 at 4pm, Al Masri will demonstrate how to recreate Matisse cut-outs and impressionist paintings using materials found at home, via her Instagram page @lailamasristudioo.

On April 1 at 6pm, Sethi will demonstrate how art fans can recreate a Kandinsky piece at home, using simple materials, via her page @art.by.amrita.

In addition, ToDA is giving the public a challenge to head to their Instagram page (@todadubai), choose a painting to recreate, pick three things or people around the home as props to use, and tag them in the finished project.