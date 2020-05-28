Warehouse421 Project Revival Fund:
To help creatives across the MENASA region in continuing projects disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Warehouse421 has announced a Project Revival Fund offering up to $2,000 to emerging and mid-career artists, curators, writers, designers, and musicians based in the region. The fund will be provide for production of projects currently on hold, including facilities such as library and digital learning resources, transcription and translation services, rental and purchase of equipment, art materials and other tools required for working while isolating at home.
Kids Improv:
The Courtyard Playhouse is conducting an online theatrical improvisation course for children and teenagers every Friday from 11.30am to 12pm. The course is designed to help children become more expressive, creative, spontaneous as well as better risk-takers, listeners, and storytellers. It comprises six sessions focused on different improv games and exercises covering various contemporary improv’ styles in writing, acting and comedy and includes a feedback session.
SAF Grants for artists:
Sharjah Art Foundation has increased the number of its biannual Production Programme grants for this cycle to support artists during the Covid-19 pandemic. After an international open call, it has awarded grants to ten artists, curators, writers, film makers, researchers, and art collectives. These include Jumana Emil Abboud, Mohamed Abdelkarim, Noor Abuarafeh, Basma al-Sharif, Abdessamad El Montassir, Köken Ergun, Pak Khawateen Painting Club, Moad Musbahi, Philip Rizk and Subversive Film. USD 200,000 will be distributed to the grantees who are based in Jerusalem, London, Cairo, Rabat, Marseille, Istanbul, Lahore, Tripoli, Ramallah, and Brussels for the realisation of their projects.
NYUAD Art Gallery’s online archive:
The NYU Abu Dhabi Art Gallery has launched TRACE: Archives and Reunions, a digital archive that will present a series of ten events and archive releases tracing the gallery’s major exhibitions since its opening in 2014. A new exhibition will be presented every fortnight throughout summer, featuring installation photos, videos, artist interviews, behind the scenes views and other materials such as youth guides, books, brochures, and audio guides developed for the shows. Participating artists and curators will be invited for virtual gatherings to revisit the shows, discuss their current and future projects, and share their experiences of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.