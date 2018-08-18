Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Summer Season (ADSS) has been extended to September 1 due to popular demand, it was announced on Friday.

The ADSS will now cover the Eid Al Adha holidays, offering prizes, food and beverage deals, shopping promotions, events and shows, and hotel deals.

The ADSS ‘Unbox the Amazing’ campaign will also be extended until September 1, starting next weekend with Al Ain Mall on August 24 and 25.

Eid in Abu Dhabi

To celebrate Eid Al Adha at Yas Marina, Yas Island, there will be spectacular fireworks at 9pm daily on the first three days.

There will be live performances and games across malls in Abu Dhabi.

Tourists outside Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi. China is one of the top international hotel guest suppliers to the emirate. Supplied

Highlights:

■ Experience circus parades, magic shows and more at Abu Dhabi Mall on August 22 and 25

■ See a four-day stage show and participate in activities from August 21 to 24, from 6pm to 10pm at Bawadi Mall

■ Watch the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles show at Dalma Mall from August 17 to 23; and

■ Take part in Abu Dhabi’s first gaming festival at Yas Mall from August 22 to September 1.

The ADSS is also offering discounts of up to 80 per cent across 10 different malls.

Shoppers will also have the chance to enter a shop-to-win promotion at WTC Mall on next weekend, which gives participants the chance to ‘Unbox the Amazing’ by spending minimum Dh1,000 and win deals from electronics, clothing, accessories, gift vouchers, and more.

Moreover, shoppers who spend Dh250 or more will get the chance to win luxury dining experiences at various luxury hotels in Abu Dhabi.

More details on the upcoming events, industry summer special offers, raffle draws and more are available on www.abudhabisummerseason.ae and @ADSummerSeason on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.