Dubai: Egyptian Lawyer Samir Sabry has filed a lawsuit with the Public Prosecutor against celebrated Syrian singer Asala Nasri accusing her of quoting part of a Hadith by Prophet Muhammad in her recent hit song “Rifqan”. Sabry, well known for instigating lawsuits against celebrities, told local media that the song, which is featured on Asala’s recently released album, contains parts of a Prophet Mohammed’s hadith.
Upon its release, Asala’s song was met with a wave of anger and criticism on social media platforms. Sabry is citing Al Azhar Al Sharif’s statement about the song, which opined that listening to or promoting songs containing hadiths is disrespectful to Prophet Mohammed and not legally permissible.
Responding to the lawyer’s claim, the song’s writer, Mohammed Abu Nemah, refereed to classical Arab poets such as Abu Al Faraj Al Asfahani, Imru’ Al Qais, and Abu Nuwas, saying they quoted verses from the Holy Quran in their poems.
Abu Nemah brought forth instances of modern poets using verses from the Quran, stressing that he conducted an extensive research before quoting the hadith in the song, wherein he found that the majority of Muslim scholars permitted such a quotation, as long as it appears in an appropriate, decent context.
He explained that his intention was to use the quote to promote the fair treatment of women.
Sabry is controversial lawyer known for filing cases against celebrities and high-profile politicians over controversial topics, such as “inciting debauchery” and “insulting Egypt”. He has been involved in over 2,000 cases. He recently filed a case with the Attorney General against celebrated American artist Jennifer Lopez, who performed in Egypt for the first time one year ago. Sabry called for banning Lopez from entering Egypt again.