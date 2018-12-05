However, Lane has described how behind the scenes she felt tossed between her parents like a football. She has said her mother (a singer, model and Playboy centrefold) disagreed with her father about her acting, and has spoken about the physical toll of going to school every day and performing every night (“I’d go to the bathroom and go to sleep on the floor,” she told Esquire). At 15, she declared independence from her father, running away to LA with a friend for a week, and on her return moved in with a friend’s family. In 1981, her mother enticed her into her car and drove her to Georgia against her will . “All she wanted to do was talk to me, but I was too busy freaking out,” Lane said in 1989. Lane and her father challenged her mother in court, and Lane returned to New York after six weeks. Mother and daughter did not speak for three years. In 2002, her father died. Lane has said he felt the success she’d had as an actor “was his success, too. And rightfully so.”