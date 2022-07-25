‘Bergen’ has made a new box-office record in the Middle East to emerge as the most succesful Turkish movie screened in the region.
Distributed by Vox Cinemas, the biopic has amassed 371,824 admissions across eight markets in five weeks and also made history as the first ever Turkish movie to release in Saudi Arabia.
“Turkish cinema has a rich history with a bright and creative community of talent and, in recent years, it has been flourishing not only the Middle East but also on the international festival circuit,” said Toni El Massih, Managing Director, Majid Al Futtaim Cinemas, in a statement.
He added: “‘Bergen’ has really struck a chord with movie-lovers across the region and surpassed all projections, demonstrating the appetite that audiences have for the rich storytelling that Turkey is known for. Cinema is a window into our world and, VOX Cinemas will continue to bring a diverse slate of movies to the big screen so that cinemagoers can connect with stories from around the globe.”
‘Bergen’ is the true-life story of the eponymous singer and her transformation from a promising cello player to a world-famous singer. Known as ‘The Queen of Arabesque,’ she garnered a cult following and fought to continue performing despite enduring a violent relationship with her husband.
Directed by Caner Alper, ‘Bergen’ stars Farah Zeynep Abdullah in the lead role. It was selected as the opening film at the Turkiye-Germany Film Festival earlier this year, where it received rave reviews.
‘Bergen’ is currently showing across cinemas in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Lebanon, Oman.