40 Thieves podcast. Image Credit: Courtesy of Finyal Media

The classic tale ‘Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves’ gets a modern retelling in a new 15-part podcast series available on Deezer for the month of Ramadan.

‘The 40 Thieves’ is a sequel to the original story and is created by Finyal Media, a regional podcast network that focuses on storytelling podcasts.

“Telling stories with a modern take on classic tales that our listeners know and love is something we love to do at Finyal Media,” said Mshari Alonaizy, co-founder and chief creative officer of Finyal Media in a statement. “This original series takes place after the famous Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves story and is even more exciting as the stories and characters are completely new.”

In the original tale, Ali Baba is an impoverished woodcutter who stumbles upon a thieves’ den that is full of riches and can be entered by saying the magic phrase “Open Sesame”.

In the new story, the gang of thieves kill their old foe Ali and his young daughter Shaden embarks on a quest for vengeance as she swears to hunt down her father’s killers. According to a statement, the female protagonist Shaden is an original character that was developed from scratch and puts the female character at the centre of the series.

The new show is the latest in Finyal Media’s series of modern adaptations of classic Arabic tales, with previous series including ‘1001 Nights’ and ‘Juha’ — which were released during Ramadan in 2020 and 2019 respectively — and ‘Sindbad’.

Don’t miss it!