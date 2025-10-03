Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs to be sentenced — What the verdict means for the rapper

Prosecutors say he should spend more than 11 years in prison
Sean “Diddy” Combs is set to be sentenced Friday in a high-profile criminal case that could result in significant prison time. The 55-year-old hip-hop mogul was convicted in July for transporting individuals across the country for sexual encounters. He was acquitted of the more serious racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges, which carried potential life sentences. Prosecutors say he should spend more than 11 years in prison for his conviction on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. Combs' lawyers want him freed now, saying the long sentence sought by prosecutors is “wildly out of proportion” to the crime.
U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian, who will decide the sentence, has signaled that Combs is unlikely to be freed soon. He twice rejected bail for the rapper, who has been jailed at a federal detention center in Brooklyn since his arrest a year ago. The sentencing comes after a nearly two-month trial featuring testimony from women who described being beaten, threatened, sexually assaulted and blackmailed by Combs.
A former girlfriend, R&B singer Casandra “Cassie” Ventura, testified that Combs pressured her into unwanted sexual situations during their decade-long relationship. The jury was shown video clips depicting instances of Combs physically confronting Cassie in a Los Angeles hotel hallway after these encounters, which she referred to as “freak-offs” during her testimony. A woman who testified under the pseudonym "Jane” told jurors she too was subjected to violence.
To support their racketeering case, prosecutors also brought on witnesses who testified about other violent acts. A former personal assistant testified that Combs raped her. One of Cassie’s friends told the jury Combs dangled her from a 17th floor balcony. The rapper Kid Cudi testified that Combs broke into his home after learning he and Cassie were dating. Although the jury acquitted Combs of racketeering, the judge can still consider that testimony as he decides the sentence.
Subramanian is also considering letters submitted by Combs and some of his accusers.
In his letter to the judge Thursday, Combs promised he would never commit another crime if released, saying, “The old me died in jail and a new version of me was reborn.”
In her letter, Cassie called Combs a manipulative abuser who has “no interest in changing or becoming better.” “He will always be the same cruel, power-hungry, manipulative man that he is,” she wrote.
A former personal assistant who said Combs raped her in 2010 asked Subramanian to deliver a sentence “that takes into account the ongoing danger my abuser poses to me, and to others.” The former assistant, who testified under the pseudonym “Mia,” is expected to speak at Friday's sentencing. Combs will address the court, according to court filings. His defense team is also planning to play a 15-minute video.
Combs' lawyers say the sexual encounters were consensual and that being in jail has hastened Combs' sobriety and forced him to learn from his misbehavior. They have said there is no need for him to remain behind bars because he has already been punished enough. At a court hearing last week, Combs seemed buoyant, as he told his mother and children that he is “getting closer to going home.”
With inputs from the Associated Press
