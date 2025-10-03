Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs to be sentenced — What the verdict means for the rapper

Sean “Diddy” Combs is set to be sentenced Friday in a high-profile criminal case that could result in significant prison time. The 55-year-old hip-hop mogul was convicted in July for transporting individuals across the country for sexual encounters. He was acquitted of the more serious racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges, which carried potential life sentences. Prosecutors say he should spend more than 11 years in prison for his conviction on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. Combs' lawyers want him freed now, saying the long sentence sought by prosecutors is “wildly out of proportion” to the crime.