Today, languages do not mark boundaries in Indian cinema. With remakes from Bollywood entering South Indian cinema and films from the South getting remade in Bollywood, it’s the content that is often dubbed the star.

After Nana Patekar (in Kaala) and Akshay Kumar (in upcoming film 2.0), it’s veteran Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan’s turn.

Bachchan marks his Tamil cinema debut with Uyarndha Manidhan, featuring SJ Suryah and directed by Tha. Thamilvaanan.

“What more can I ask for? This is beyond my dreams,” said director Thamilvaanan.

An ecstatic Suryah added that he always wanted to work with Bachchan. “Now that the moment has arrived, I am both nervous and excited to share screen space with the legendary actor.”

Uyarndha Manidhan, a bilingual in Tamil and Hindi, will begin production in March 2019.