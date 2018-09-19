Dubai: Members of the Expo 2020 Dubai Higher Committee met on Wednesday to discuss the event, ongoing construction operations and other preparations.

The meeting was chaired by Shaikh Ahmad Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation, Chairman and CEO of Emirates airline and Group, in his capacity as head of the committee, and attended by a slew of high profile officials, including ministers, members of the government’s executive council and business executives.

The office of Expo 2020 Dubai presented an update on the latest construction progress at the site, while reiterating that work was on schedule.

The meeting also heard that more than 170 countries had confirmed their participation. Expo 2020 Dubai is expected to attract 25 million visitors and will be the most inclusive in history with more than 70 per cent of visitors projected to come from outside the UAE, its organisers say.