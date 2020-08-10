The hotel that’s all about laid-back vibes, Insta-worthy interiors, and eccentric concepts such as LAH LAH and Social Company, Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens has officially reopened its doors to welcome back neighbors and visitors with an eclectic mix of exciting staycation, dining and spa deals.
These deals include a splash and stay package, which offers a night stay for two, including breakfast as well as access to Wild Wadi for Dh350 a night, or upgrade the stay with access to Jumeirah Zabeel Saray Palm’s pristine pool and beach for Dh375 a night as well as breakfast.
Another staycation deal is a night for two including brunch for two at Lah Lah and an addition of four post brunch beverages fod Dh899 per couple.
There’s even a special deal for teachers. Before the school year starts, teachers can make the most of the school break with a brunch and overnight stay for two, including two pool-side pre-brunch beverages each. For Dh650 per night, with breakfast.
Additionally, dining events include business lunch deals, unlimited Dim Sum offers, Tuesday ladies’ nights, Thursday evening brunch at Social Company or Friday old-school R’n’B brunch at LAH LAH - the popular pan-Asian kitchen and bar.
Another deal is their dine and spa package, which includes a 45-minute massage at the Spa, a two-course set menu at LAH LAH, a welcome beverage and a pool day pass for Dh349 per person.
Key info:
Location: Barsha Heights
Cost: Night stays starting from Dh350