Dubai: Dubai’s tourism industry will be looking to consolidate its gradual return to form ahead of the Expo event as well as the UAE’s 50th anniversary celebrations later this year.
This, according to the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing, will provide the best pathway to building the “second-half rebound in 2020”.
“While we are encouraged by the success of the strong safety procedures deployed across all tourism touchpoints, we will continue to proactively update safety protocols in the hospitality, tourism and travel sectors in accordance with the changing situation,” said Helal Saeed Almarri, Director-General, Dubai Tourism.
Almarri chaired a meeting that also featured participants from various key vital sectors and organisations. Dubai Tourism also provided an update on the steady progress made since the reopening of the city to tourists last July, future trends and global marketing initiatives. The UAE is ranked among the Top 5 nations in terms of overall vaccine rollout.
Get routes back
According to Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports, “We will continue to position Dubai in the lead of the recovery of global aviation with more than 146 cities in 80 countries already being served by 56 airlines, retaining our position as the world’s busiest international airport.”
Dubai launched the ‘DUBAI ASSURED’ stamp, a compliance programme to certify and recognise hotels and other establishments in the tourism space that have implemented all public health protocols.
Inspectors of Dubai Tourism, the Department of Economic Development and Dubai Municipality are "taking a zero tolerance approach" to ensure full compliance with guidelines outlined by Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management. (The city-wide management of the pandemic received a endorsement from the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) which gave the city a ‘Safe Travels’ stamp.)
“It’s super to see a positive booking trend in Q1-2021 vs. Q3- and Q4-2020. Dubai continues to trend positively with demand in March looking increasingly solid