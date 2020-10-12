Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai is offering internships to young Saudi nationals to serve as brand ambassadors at the high-profile global event. The internship will last for the duration of the expo – from October 2021 to March 2022.
Saudi Arabia's pavilion will be the second largest at the event after the UAE's. Participants in the programme can add value to their university education through engaging in the diverse work environment and build on their résumé. As part of the experience, they will share unique stories about life in Saudi Arabia.
“This unique opportunity is a win-win for the students and for our team – it is the young people that embody the vision and cultural values and carry forward the narrative of their country," said Thurya Al-Badran, Head of Visitor Services and Head of the Internship Program at the Saudi Arabia Pavilion at Expo 2020. "In addition, they will develop the necessary work ethic and team spirit that are sure to serve them well in their future careers.”
The Saudi Cultural Attaché in UAE is the point of contact with universities to promote the internship for Saudi students in universities in both countries. The attaché will also be part of the selection committee that shortlists the interns.