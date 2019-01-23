“Back then we used to get a lot of product samples for brands my company was selling. Usually the brokers brought the business for us. But I wanted to do it myself. One day I asked my senior if I could take the samples and go to the market to find clients. He discouraged me. One day when he was not around in the office, I sneaked into his room and picked up the samples lying in his chest of drawers. I took an abra and crossed the creek to sell the samples which were ashtrays, cigarette cases and lighters.”