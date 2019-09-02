Al Warsan Project in Dubai will comprise of 35 units offering more than 3800 residential units. Image Credit: Wam

Dubai: Construction on the Warsan residential project is well under way for a timely delivery for Expo 2020 Dubai, the project’s developer Wasl Properties announced on Sunday.

The Warsan project will comprise 35 buildings in a community-style layout that when completed will provide - 3,866 residential units, 3,380 shared units, 360 studio units, and 126 one-bedroom apartments - spread over a built-up area of 2.14 million sq.ft.

Hesham Al Qassim, CEO of Wasl Asset Management Group, said: “We launched our Warsan project as part of our strategic preparations to deliver much-needed accommodation for the hospitality sector’s staff in the build-up to Expo 2020.”

He said that Dubai is setting up to receive an estimated 25 million unique visitors during the Expo 2020 and to cater to this influx of people, it is of vital importance that the hospitality sector be granted residences to assure optimal performance and best represent the Emirate. “This mission aligns with our leadership’s vision of making Dubai the best city for living, visiting, and working and we are proud to be playing a role in its fulfilment,” he added.