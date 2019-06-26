Largest cryptocurrency surged about 8% on Wednesday, has more than tripled this year

Will bitcoin stage a blockbuster comeback? Image Credit: Gulf News archive

New York: Bitcoin continued its rally Wednesday, surpassing the $12,000 (Dh44,070) level for the first time in almost a year and a half.

The largest cryptocurrency surged about 8 per cent, trading at $12,273.08 as of 1.41pm in Tokyo. It has more than tripled this year, with the advance accelerating this month.

Cryptocurrencies have been gaining acceptance and attracting more interest from mainstream institutions, with JPMorgan Chase & Co. seeing client interest in a coin for bond transactions and Facebook Inc. making plans for a cryptocurrency called Libra, among other forays into the space.