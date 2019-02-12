As for numbers, I learnt something from a small tea shop owner decades ago. I used to visit his café which was located next to my store in Bur Dubai. Every day, the café owner would put away Dh100 in a piggy bank. I asked him why he did it. He said this was his way of securing himself for the future. The money collected at the end of the year was used to re-invest in the business. I thought it was a great idea and decided to implement the same principle.