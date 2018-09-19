Dubai: Germany unveiled its pavilion concept Wednesday ahead of Expo 2020 Dubai, presenting a science-inspired design reflecting a ‘world of sustainability.’

The design of the pavilion and its educational theme, ‘Campus Germany’, were revealed at an event attended by the German ambassador, Ernst Peter Fischer, and several other officials.

Campus Germany will be located in Expo 2020’s Sustainability District, and will feature a ‘vertical campus’ design consisting of separate modules that converge at a spacious atrium with a stage and restaurant, creating a structure that the country says will reflect its chosen theme.

Germany will invest €50 million (Dh214.5 million) in its Expo 2020 participation, with its 4,500 square metre plot set to be one of the largest of the participating nations on the site.

The pavilion’s organisers say the structure will provide every visitor with their own personalised interactive experience, whilst showcasing the country’s latest science and technology innovations.

“As two issues high on the regional and global agenda, education and sustainability were important focuses for us when designing Campus Germany for Expo 2020 Dubai,” Dietmar Schmitz, Commissioner-General of the German Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, said.

“Our pavilion concept has been designed to seamlessly combine exhibition and architecture, with a storyline that will grasp visitors’ interest and hold it from start to finish,” he added.

Designed by Cologne-based agency facts and fiction and Berlin-based architects LAVA, the pavilion will provide a fascinating platform for people to learn and explore sustainability, said Najeeb Mohammed Al Ali, executive director of the Dubai Expo 2020 Bureau.

Campus Germany’s welcome hall will feature a large pit containing 155,000 balls, each of which will highlight a sustainability champion from Germany or tell its own sustainability-related story.