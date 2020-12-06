Image Credit: Supplied

The relations between UAE and Finland are already excellent, but there is always room for growth and improvement. Finland’s theme for Expo 2020 Dubai is Sharing Future Happiness and we share the fundamentals of happiness between our countries. For example, circular economies and sustainability are clearly areas of mutual interest where the two nations can promote environmentally conscious thinking, technologies, innovations and investments. Similarly, mutual interest also resides in the areas of smart cities, education and health technology solutions.

Finland pavilion has 56 partners, consisting of over 100 companies and organisations. Most of these companies are already active in the UAE market. Our national partners KONE, Konecranes and Metso:Outotec have already firmly established themselves in the UAE and have conducted significant business worth hundreds of millions of euros over the last quarter of century.

Among our key and exhibition partners, most are already active in the UAE market and some are participating in Expo 2020 Dubai in order to make an entry to the Gulf market and wider MENA region.

All of the partner companies are listed on www.finland-dubaiexpo2020.com

Safety first

As a pavilion, we are implementing various measures to ensure a clean and safe environment for pavilion visitors when Expo 2020 Dubai opens its doors on October 1, 2021.

To ensure our pavilion allows for adequate social distancing, our people flow strategy is being planned and monitored using KONE’s people flow analytical tools, both for the exhibition and elevator traffic. All Isku furniture contact surfaces will be treated with antimicrobial materials to prevent virus transmission by touch. The air quality of the entire pavilion will be optimised using Granlund Manager software, Serviz monitoring systems, Halton HVAC systems and further purified with Air0 and Inspector Sec smart air purification technologies, and Naava air purifying green walls.

The latest innovation from Flexbright, a disinfecting light system, and the Lovvo remote body temperature measurement system will be installed at the pavilion’s entrance to further enhance hygiene measures. Cuusi natural disinfectants will be available for visitor hand sanitation and will also be used to clean all surfaces in the pavilion.

We are exploring ways to use hands-free handles by Fiskars/Fortum and studying the options for new technologies, which allow the use of touch screen displays that do not require physical touch. We will be using the coming year to work on various elements that improve the clean and safe environment within the Finland pavilion, and we are open to working with other national pavilions to share our experiences.

Business Finland

Finland, in collaboration with over 100 Finnish companies, will participate in Expo 2020 Dubai. Finland is one of the leading countries in terms of innovation and technology know-how. The Finnish pavilion presents globally leading clean technologies, a circular economy with sustainable use of resources, sustainable energy and digital solutions, mobile communications, machinery, education, health and well-being, travel and Finnish design.