ENOC Group unveils its pavilion for the EXPO 2020. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: ENOC Group on Thursday unveiled its plans to present one of the most compelling pavilions at the Expo 2020 Dubai, designed to inspire and intrigue visitors over the six-month mega event, which opens on 20 October 2020.

Uniquely conceptualised, the pavilion will underline ENOC’s industry leadership through the overarching theme, ‘Reimagine Energy.’

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group Chief Executive Officer of ENOC, said: “For over 25 years, we have resolutely worked towards fulfilling the nation’s energy requirements and transforming the energy sector through our integrated operations and innovative service offering.

“As the Official Integrated Energy Partner of Expo 2020 Dubai, we are presenting an innovative and fully immersive experience that challenges the conventional understanding of energy and offers inspiring insights on how we can all partner in shaping the future of energy.

Three sub themes

Most importantly, he added,the pavilion provides a strategic platform to highlight the three sub themes of Expo 2020 Dubai – Opportunity, Mobility and Sustainability. These themes have always been central to what we do. “With the support of our employees, partners, stakeholders and customers, we are confident of creating a must-visit experience at Expo 2020 Dubai that will help realise the vision of our leadership - to make this the best Expo witnessed by the world to date,” HE added.

Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director-General, Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “ENOC has been a key player in the global energy industry and an important contributor to the growth and progress of the UAE. Expo 2020, the World’s Greatest Show of human brilliance and achievement, is an ideal platform for ENOC to showcase how it is working to shape a more sustainable and innovative future for the energy sector and we look forward to experiencing this at its interactive pavilion.”

Taking visitors on an inspiring journey that discusses the role of energy in our past, present and future, the pavilion will open new windows of engagement on the evolution of the sector – and address how ENOC will play a central role in driving energy sustainability through its innovative and technology-driven initiatives.

Pavilion theme

The architectural theme of the pavilion draws on the design of oil storage tanks with five distinct structures including four ‘houses’ taking visitors on an unprecedented multi-sensory journey through four distinctive narratives: Discovery – what energy is; Harness – what energy enables; Collaborate – what energy needs; and Reimagine – what energy promises. Every visitor, irrespective of age, will be inspired in the pavilion’s experiential offering – which will inform, educate, engage and entertain.

The pavilion is constructed using 650 tonnes of steel and is designed and engineered taking into consideration potential legacy use. A tour of the four ‘houses’ is envisaged to offer visitors 18 minutes of unprecedented experiences that draw on the many facets of the overarching theme, ‘Reimagine Energy.’

Aligned with Expo 2020 Dubai’s theme, ‘Connecting minds, creating the future’, and organisation’s partnership philosophy, the ENOC Pavilion will also feature ‘The Hive,’ a dedicated space for government and industry stakeholders to engage in finding answers to the industry’s unanswered questions.

What the pavilion offers

In a first-of-its-kind journey, visitors can also ‘feel’ the energy through the use of ultrasound, audio-visual narratives, sensory experiences, kinetic installations and interactive projections. Highlighting ENOC’s focus and commitment to the theme of ‘Sustainability,’ the flooring of kinetic play areas is made of recycled rubber and condensation from air-conditioning the pavilion will be harvested for landscape irrigation. In all, the pavilion will be live for 173 days offering 1,730 hours of live experiences for hundreds of thousands of visitors.

Earlier this year ENOC unveiled plans for a new concept design service station on the Expo site that will be built on the exoskeleton of the Ghaf tree structure. The station, which in the legacy phase of Expo will serve District 2020, is designed to be the first LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Gold certified service station in the region.