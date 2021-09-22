Emirates NBD Group is set to unveil the future of global banking at Expo 2020 Dubai. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News Archives

Dubai: Emirates NBD Group, a Premier Partner and the Official Banking Partner (Emirates NBD) and the Official Islamic Banking Partner (Emirates Islamic) of Expo 2020 Dubai, is set to unveil the future of global banking at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The banking group said it will showcase how advancements in technology, robotics and artificial intelligence will influence and shape our lives in the decades to come.

Spanning about 3,000 square foot in the Al Wasl Avenue, the Future Banking space comprises five distinct pods each housing deeply immersive, interactive and engaging exhibits that shine light on the role that banks will play in fulfilling customers’ future needs, aspirations and goals.

Focus on innovation

The innovative and futuristic concept-driven exhibits will enable millions of visitors from across the globe to experience different virtual personas, to learn about cutting-edge banking initiatives that aim to address future challenges.

“Being an internationally acclaimed digital leader and innovator in the region's financial services sector, Emirates NBD Group is proud to represent the future of banking as a Premier Partner and the Official Banking Partner of Expo 2020 Dubai,” said Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Emirates NBD and Chairman of Dubai Expo 2020 Preparatory Higher Committee.

Led by Emirates NBD and Emirates Islamic’s customer-centric philosophy, and developed in partnership with leading global players, each exhibit has been designed to deliver meaningful and sustainable impact, leveraging emerging technologies, data, the power of ecosystems, and new business models and opportunities.

“This first-in-a lifetime event in our region gives us an opportunity to share our pioneering vision for the future of global banking and strengthen our standing as a leader in digital banking solutions. Our presence at Expo 2020 Dubai builds on our legacy of introducing first-to-market meaningful innovations that simplify and enhance our customers’ lives,” said Hesham Abdulla Al Qassim, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Emirates NBD and Chairman of Emirates Islamic.

ENBD Expo 2020 Image Credit: Supplied

Futuristic showcase

The exhibits include an Urban Farming concept demonstrating the opportunity for UAE residents to become urban farmers and address food security; a Music Marketplace exhibit that seeks to bridge the gap in banking services for gig economy workers by enabling self-employed music artists – the original gig workers – to independently manage both their music and their money.

Additionally on exhibit will include a Quantum Computing gamified educational concept enabling visitors to take on the persona of the bank’s fraud prevention officer; a Personal Data Economy exhibit that imagines how digitally active individuals can control and monetise aggregated, anonymised personal data and a Green Citizenship exhibit – aligning with Sustainability subtheme – that deploys a smart mirror to educate visitors by tracking and rewarding their positive green and health actions.

To power visitors’ payment experience, the space will be flanked by full-fledged branches of Emirates NBD and Emirates Islamic, offering a suite of services spanning personal, SME, corporate banking and trade finance. In keeping with the bank’s commitment to inclusion, the branches will be disability-friendly.