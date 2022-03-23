Ramadan is just a couple of weeks away, and now is the perfect time to take account of everything you need to sustain you through the month. With great deals and discounts across a range of items on Amazon – from electronics to groceries – shop now and save! The sale ends tomorrow. Here’s a curated list of the best Ramadan offers you can get right now, to get you started. Become a Prime member and have these items delivered to you with free, one-day delivery.

1. SAMSUNG Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G

Is it time for a phone upgrade? You're just in luck, because Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G is Dh317.49 less expensive today. Resembling a mini tablet, the smartphone comes with Galaxy's most responsive S Pen yet. What's more, out of its three powerful rear cameras, there is one with a whopping 108 megapixels for wide-angle shots! Expect to film cinematic footage with 8k video resolution, too, all in the palm of your hand. And don't worry - its all-day intelligent 4500mAh battery can take the heat, giving you hours of charge in minutes.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent instalments and pay Dh245.75 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty for Dh171, one-year accidental damage protection for Dh285, two-year damage protection plus one-year extended warranty for Dh363.

2. Nutricook Air Fryer 2

Samosas, pakoras, crispy veg, and a host of other favourites can be a whole lot healthier, while tasting just as delicious. That’s where Nutricook Air Fryer 2 comes in. It makes food with up to 85 per cent less fat than traditional deep frying. With its SmartTemp technology, it automatically adjusts the temperature so that your food is super crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. Enjoy delicious iftar snacks and even full meals, with this must-have appliance.

3. Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook

Whether you’re working or studying, save time this Ramadan, when transcribing your notes from classes and meetings into your laptop by using a Rocketbook. This ingenious, environmentally friendly notebook can be used endlessly by wiping your text clean with a damp cloth. And if you use a Pilot Frixion pen, marker, or highlighter, your notes can be moved right from your book to the cloud with Rocketbook’s sophisticated artificial intelligence technology.

4. Black+Decker 4-in-1 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

Cordless vacuums are all the rage right now - and you can check out the hype for yourself with Black+Decker's stick vacuum cleaner, at a discounted price. If you're frustrated with hard-to-reach corners of the house, especially with guests coming over for iftar, this appliance is the one for you. It transforms into a hand-held vacuum with a nozzle for nooks and sofas. You can even attach the nozzle to the stick for getting rid of dust bunnies on your ceiling. Once done, just detach the dust container and empty it into the bin with ease. Reviewers are impressed with the suction power and long battery life.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers two years warranty on the product. Amazon offers one-year extended warranty for Dh52 and two-year extended warranty for Dh73.

5. Prestige Non-Stick Cookware Set (17 Pieces)

Get ready to cook up a storm this Ramadan and Eid with Prestige’s Cookware Set. The package comprises 17 pieces, which include a casserole, sauce pan, and stock pot (all with glass lids), along with a concave wok, a frying pan, a three-piece knife and kitchen tool set, and even a chopping board. Rest assured; you really don’t need anything else once you buy this set.

6. SAMSUNG 85 Inch Q70T QLED 4K Smart TV (2020)

Gather with family after iftar to tune into special Ramadan programmes on an 85-inch TV screen. Bringing you and your family an unmatched viewing experience is Samsung's QLED smart television. Its bezels are nearly non-existent, allowing the picture to fill the screen from edge to edge. There is even a cool feature called the Ambient Mode, which blends the TV into the walls of your home like a chameleon, when not in use. And no matter what the quality of the source video, the TV upscales everything to 4K and automatically adjusts the brightness. If you've found something to share with everyone on your phone, tap the smartphone to the TV and it will mirror the content immediately, without having to cast it.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent instalments and pay Dh766.67 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty for Dh539, one-year accidental damage protection for Dh901, two-year damage protection plus one-year extended warranty for Dh1,150.

7. Belkin USB Charging Station for Multiple Devices

Reading the Quran on your iPad or setting a suhour alarm on your smartphone? Make sure your devices are charged and ready with this Belkin USB Charging Station. With two USB-C and two USB-A ports, it charges up to four devices at a time, efficiently and with rapid speed. Its off-the-wall design allows you to get quick and easy access to the power outlet – just place it on your nightstand or desk.

8. JBL Live Pro+ TWS True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds

Get the most from your pair of earphones this Ramadan – from the best audio experience, to excellent battery life and adaptive noise cancelling. The JBL Live Pro+ has all these features. Small, but powerful, the earbuds feature 11mm dynamic drivers for great sound. Its Smart Ambient facility allows you to hear the world around you without removing your headphones. The headphones are water resistant, and have five sets of silicone eartips to ensure a perfect fit.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty for Dh29, and two-year extended warranty for Dh47.

9. Tommy Hilfiger Men's Analog Quartz Watch

Show your loved ones that you're always thinking of them in Ramadan, with a gift or two. Tommy Hilfiger's stunning blue men's watch is up for the grabs. Its unique steel-blue ion plating bracelet is guaranteed to turn heads. But its best feature is three mini dials that tell the wearer what day of the month and week it is, along with a 24-hour analogue display. Plus, it has a water resistance score of 5ATM, which makes it immune to splashes and brief submerges.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty for Dh23, and two-year extended warranty for Dh33.

10. Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop 2020

If you find yourself with more time on your hands in Ramadan, and prefer to spend it gaming, this laptop is perfect for your needs. It may be the 2020 version of Razer Blade, but it’s one of them most cutting-edge laptops in the market, because of its combination of powerful components and stunning design. It features RTX Super graphics cards and brilliant Intel Comet Lake-H processors. The device has plenty of ports, top-mounted speakers and a design that’s sleek and stylish.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent instalments and pay Dh520.75 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty for Dh539, one-year accidental damage protection for Dh617, and two-year damage protection with one-year extended warranty for Dh787.