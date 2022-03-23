Ramadan is just a couple of weeks away, and now is the perfect time to take account of everything you need to sustain you through the month. With great deals and discounts across a range of items on Amazon – from electronics to groceries – shop now and save! Here’s a curated list of the best Ramadan offers you can get right now, to get you started. Become a Prime member and have these items delivered to you with free, one-day delivery.

1. Nutricook Air Fryer 2

Samosas, pakoras, crispy veg, and a host of other favourites can be a whole lot healthier, while tasting just as delicious. That’s where Nutricook Air Fryer 2 comes in. It makes food with up to 85 per cent less fat than traditional deep frying. With its SmartTemp technology, it automatically adjusts the temperature so that your food is super crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. Enjoy delicious iftar snacks and even full meals, with this must-have appliance.

2. Finish Lemon Sparkle Powerball Dishwasher Detergent (Pack of 4)

In preparation for all the iftar parties that are coming up, stock up on dishwasher detergent so that you don’t have to get bogged down with dirty dishes. Finish’s packs total up to 212 tablets, with a fresh lemony scent, and the ability to cut through grease, and wash dirt and residue away.

3. Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook

Whether you’re working or studying, save time this Ramadan, when transcribing your notes from classes and meetings into your laptop by using a Rocketbook. This ingenious, environmentally friendly notebook can be used endlessly by wiping your text clean with a damp cloth. And if you use a Pilot Frixion pen, marker, or highlighter, your notes can be moved right from your book to the cloud with Rocketbook’s sophisticated artificial intelligence technology.

4. Rainbow Original Vitamin D Evaporated Liquid Milk

There’s nothing like your first cup of tea after a day’s fast. Make it a delicious karak with Rainbow. Their evaporated milk also makes for perfect additions to favourite recipes, like butter chicken or pesto pasta. With so many possibilities in store, stock up on Rainbow’s evaporated milk and celebrate every meal.

5. Prestige Non-Stick Cookware Set (17 Pieces)

Get ready to cook up a storm this Ramadan and Eid with Prestige’s Cookware Set. The package comprises 17 pieces, which include a casserole, sauce pan, and stock pot (all with glass lids), along with a concave wok, a frying pan, a three-piece knife and kitchen tool set, and even a chopping board. Rest assured; you really don’t need anything else once you buy this set.

6. Belkin USB Charging Station for Multiple Devices

Reading the Quran on your iPad or setting a suhour alarm on your smartphone? Make sure your devices are charged and ready with this Belkin USB Charging Station. With two USB-C and two USB-A ports, it charges up to four devices at a time, efficiently and with rapid speed. Its off-the-wall design allows you to get quick and easy access to the power outlet – just place it on your nightstand or desk.

7. JBL Live Pro+ TWS True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds

Get the most from your pair of earphones this Ramadan – from the best audio experience, to excellent battery life and adaptive noise cancelling. The JBL Live Pro+ has all these features. Small, but powerful, the earbuds feature 11mm dynamic drivers for great sound. Its Smart Ambient facility allows you to hear the world around you without removing your headphones. The headphones are water resistant, and have five sets of silicone eartips to ensure a perfect fit.

Warranty: Amazon offers 1-year extended warranty for Dh29, and 2-year extended warranty for Dh47.

8. Black+Decker 600W 3-In-1 Hand Blender with Chopper

Want a smoothie for suhour or planning to chop up some fruits for an iftar salad? All you need is this Black+Decker appliance. Compact and ergonomically designed, this hand blender makes blending and pureeing easy, and also allows you the ability to chop and whisk with its accessories. The chopper has two speed buttons for fast, effective results, and comes with a 600ml bowl, and the stainless steel whisker whips, beats and stirs egg and cream to perfection for all your baking needs.

9. Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop 2020

If you find yourself with more time on your hands in Ramadan, and prefer to spend it gaming, this laptop is perfect for your needs. It may be the 2020 version of Razer Blade, but it’s one of them most cutting-edge laptops in the market, because of its combination of powerful components and stunning design. It features RTX Super graphics cards and brilliant Intel Comet Lake-H processors. The device has plenty of ports, top-mounted speakers and a design that’s sleek and stylish.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh520.75 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers 1-year extended warranty for Dh539, 1-year accidental damage protection for Dh617, and 2-year damage protection with 1-year extended warranty for Dh787.