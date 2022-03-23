Ramadan is just a couple of days away, and now is the perfect time to take account of everything you need to sustain you through the month. With great deals and discounts across a range of items on Amazon – from electronics to groceries – shop now and save! The Ramadan sale has been extended and will end on April 2, so hurry! Here’s a curated list of the best Ramadan offers you can get right now, to get you started. Become a Prime member and have these items delivered to you with free, one-day delivery.

1. SAMSUNG Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G

Is it time for a phone upgrade? You're just in luck, because Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G is Dh317.49 less expensive today. Resembling a mini tablet, the smartphone comes with Galaxy's most responsive S Pen yet. What's more, out of its three powerful rear cameras, there is one with a whopping 108 megapixels for wide-angle shots! Expect to film cinematic footage with 8k video resolution, too, all in the palm of your hand. And don't worry - its all-day intelligent 4500mAh battery can take the heat, giving you hours of charge in minutes. See budget smartphone options.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent instalments and pay Dh245.75 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty for Dh171, one-year accidental damage protection for Dh285, two-year damage protection plus one-year extended warranty for Dh363.

2. Nutricook Air Fryer 2

Samosas, pakoras, crispy veg, and a host of other favourites can be a whole lot healthier, while tasting just as delicious. That’s where Nutricook Air Fryer 2 comes in. It makes food with up to 85 per cent less fat than traditional deep frying. With its SmartTemp technology, it automatically adjusts the temperature so that your food is super crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. Enjoy delicious iftar snacks and even full meals, with this must-have appliance. See other air fryer options.

3. Hamilton Beach Professional Juicer Mixer Grinder

For all the cooking rush in the upcoming month, you and your family will benefit from a speedy countertop blender. Invest in Hamilton Beach's multi-purpose grinder, juicer and mixer at a discounted price for Ramadan. Its 13-program settings let you grind spices for dinner, from tumeric to nuts, and blend batter, soup and ice-cold smoothies for iftar. Depending on what's on the meal plan, you can pick from the three stainless steel jars to prep food in, with capacities ranging from 0.5 litre to 1.5 litres. See other juicer options.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers five years of warranty on the product. Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh63, and two-year extended warranty for Dh89.

4. Black+Decker 4-in-1 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

Cordless vacuums are all the rage right now - and you can check out the hype for yourself with Black+Decker's stick vacuum cleaner, at a discounted price. If you're frustrated with hard-to-reach corners of the house, especially with guests coming over for iftar, this appliance is the one for you. It transforms into a hand-held vacuum with a nozzle for nooks and sofas. You can even attach the nozzle to the stick for getting rid of dust bunnies on your ceiling. Once done, just detach the dust container and empty it into the bin with ease. Reviewers are impressed with the suction power and long battery life. See other options.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers two years warranty on the product. Amazon offers one-year extended warranty for Dh52 and two-year extended warranty for Dh73.

5. Michael Kors Women's Voyager Small Tote Bag

Take advantage of deep Ramadan discounts and bag a Michael Kors best-selling tote on Amazon. Your colour options include vanilla, acorn and black, besides the dark brown canvas bag. With six front-slip pockets, a centre zip compartment and more, the tote fits anything and everything, as per reviews. You will have plenty of space to slip in your favourite books, magazines and tablet, making it a perfectly practical accessory for everyday use. See other bag options.

6. SAMSUNG 85 Inch Q70T QLED 4K Smart TV (2020)

Gather with family after iftar to tune into special Ramadan programmes on an 85-inch TV screen. Bringing you and your family an unmatched viewing experience is Samsung's QLED smart television. Its bezels are nearly non-existent, allowing the picture to fill the screen from edge to edge. There is even a cool feature called the Ambient Mode, which blends the TV into the walls of your home like a chameleon, when not in use. And no matter what the quality of the source video, the TV upscales everything to 4K and automatically adjusts the brightness. If you've found something to share with everyone on your phone, tap the smartphone to the TV and it will mirror the content immediately, without having to cast it.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent instalments and pay Dh766.67 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty for Dh539, one-year accidental damage protection for Dh901, two-year damage protection plus one-year extended warranty for Dh1,150.

7. Samsung 9Kg Front Load Washing Machine

Our super saver pick from large appliances is Samsung's front load washing machine, which is Dh760 cheaper today. All-black, sleek and stylish, the washer is as smart as they come. If you've left out some laundry, open the smaller 'Add Wash' door in the front and pop in your additional load. With this washing machine, you're saving energy and retaining the quality of the fabric because it removes dirt at low temperatures. Take it a step further with the Hygiene Steam cycle for a thorough, deep cleaning that eliminates 99.9 per cent of bacteria and allergens from your load. And its best feature is the AI (artificial intelligence) Control, which learns your wash habits and suggests cycles over time. See other front-load washing machines.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent instalments and pay Dh166.58 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh114, and a two-year extended warranty for Dh162.

8. JBL Live Pro+ TWS True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds

Get the most from your pair of earphones this Ramadan – from the best audio experience, to excellent battery life and adaptive noise cancelling. The JBL Live Pro+ has all these features. Small, but powerful, the earbuds feature 11mm dynamic drivers for great sound. Its Smart Ambient facility allows you to hear the world around you without removing your headphones. The headphones are water resistant, and have five sets of silicone eartips to ensure a perfect fit. See other headphone options.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty for Dh29, and two-year extended warranty for Dh47.

9. Tommy Hilfiger Men's Analog Quartz Watch

Show your loved ones that you're always thinking of them in Ramadan, with a gift or two. Tommy Hilfiger's stunning blue men's watch is up for the grabs. Its unique steel-blue ion plating bracelet is guaranteed to turn heads. But its best feature is three mini dials that tell the wearer what day of the month and week it is, along with a 24-hour analogue display. Plus, it has a water resistance score of 5ATM, which makes it immune to splashes and brief submerges.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty for Dh23, and two-year extended warranty for Dh33.

10. Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5, 14.0" FHD Touch

The ideal gadget for students returning to school after spring break - Lenovo's 360-degree hinge laptop flips into a touchscreen tablet with its own pen. Take faster and better notes, annotate your textbooks with ease and tune into online classes in an instant. IdeaPad Flex 5 boasts narrow bezels on a 14-inch FHD screen for that clean tablet look. It comes with all the necessary ports, including HDMI, USB-C, USB, 4-in-1 (SD, SDHC, SDXC, MMC) card reader, and a headphone jack. If a short battery life often interrupts your important projects, with Flex 5 you can carry on for 12 hours without a hitch. See budget laptop options.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent instalments and pay Dh149.92 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty for Dh284, one-year accidental damage protection for Dh190, and two-year damage protection with one-year extended warranty for Dh242.