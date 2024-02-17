Did you know that every day, you can pocket savings on a variety of different products on Amazon? From coveted electronics and appliances, to trending skincare, fitness gear and more, there’s always something worth buying, at a jaw-dropping discount.

Best Electronics Deal: Sony Bravia 4K UHD LED Smart Google TV (2023)

Pros

Excellent visuals

Good sound quality

Motionflow XR technology for smoother action scenes

Google TV ecosystem

Cons

Bass is mediocre

At 20 per cent off, bring home a television that’s designed for endless hours of entertainment. Sony Bravia’s 4K ultra high-def (UHD) TV accurately reproduces colours via its 4K HDR Processor X1 and Triluminos PRO wide colour panel. The 55-inch screen even upscales content filmed in 2K and HD, bringing it as close to 4K quality as possible. Sports and gaming are also optimised for this TV, thanks to its Motionflow XR technology, which inserts extra framed between the originals, to create smoother, sharper action. Reviewers love the intuitive Google TV smart platform, which lets you stream over 700,000 movies and TV episodes from a range of apps. The sound on this TV is balanced, they add, but if you’re looking for authentic bass and more immersive sound, you’ll likely need to attach a soundbar.

Bonus: Buy with 0% instalments and pay Dh186.58 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh142, one-year accidental damage protection for Dh238, and two-year damage protection with one-year extended warranty for Dh303.

Best Appliance Deal: Black+Decker 20L Microwave

Pros

Five power levels

Three programs to choose from

Handy 35-minute timer

Easy to use and clean

Cons

Knob can be slippery, say some reviewers

Looking to upgrade your microwave oven? This Black+Decker model is nearly 25 per cent off. With 700W of power, it’s compact, stylish and convenient. The appliance offers uniform heating, re-heating and defrosting, and its 20L of space is well-suited for small families, students or bachelors. It’s easy to use, as well, since you can operate it by its mechanical rotary dial control and choose five levels of cooking power. The microwave oven also has a handy 35-minute timer that powers off automatically once it’s done. Reviewers say they’ve found the appliance to be reliable in heating uniformly, with consistent results. However, some complain that the knob tends to be quite slippery, and wish there were some grooves on it for a better hold.

Bonus: Buy with 0% instalments and pay Dh186.58 for 12 months with select banks. Prime members can save 10 per cent on this product by applying the code ‘PRIME2024’ at check-out.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh18, and two-year extended warranty for Dh25.

Best Beauty Deal: Maybelline Eraser Eye Concealer

The hugely popular Maybelline concealer is 20 per cent off right now, so add it to your cart and restock your make-up supplies. Perfect for dark circles, fine lines and redness, the concealer erases signs of fatigue, leaving you looking more refreshed. Since it’s multifunctional, you can also use the micro-corrector applicator to shape your cheekbones. The product doesn’t dry out your skin, thanks to an infusion of goji berry extract. Over 45,000 reviewers leave 4.3 stars on this concealer, with many saying they don’t leave home without using it.

Bonus: Prime members can save 10 per cent on this product by applying the code ‘PRIME2024’ at check-out.